3 bidders to host Alpine skiing world championships in 2025

May 2, 2019 6:18 am
 
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation says three resorts are bidding to host the Alpine world championships in 2025.

They are: Crans-Montana, Switzerland; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany; and Saalbach, Austria.

Crans-Montana and Saalbach each hosted the worlds once before, in 1987 and 1991, respectively.

Garmisch hosted in 1978 and 2011.

FIS says bidders must submit project plans by Sept 1, and its ruling council will pick the host in one year’s time.

Italy hosts the next worlds, in 2021, at Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the neighboring French resorts Courchevel and Meribel host in 2023.

Russia is the only candidate to host the 2025 freestyle and snowboard worlds, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

Trondheim in Norway is the only candidate to host the 2025 Nordic worlds.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

