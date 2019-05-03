Listen Live Sports

3-run seventh lifts Wake Forest 7-4 past FSU in ACC

May 21, 2019 8:48 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest scored go-ahead runs on two bases-loaded walks and a passed ball in the seventh inning to outlast No. 6 Florida State 7-4 on Tuesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Bobby Seymour and DJ Poteet scored off walks to Bruce Steel and Jake Mueller sandwiched around Shane Muntz’s run off a passed ball. The 10th-seeded Demon Deacons (31-25) left 14 runners on base overall, but sent nine batters to the plate against six FSU pitchers in the seventh.

Jonah Scolaro (3-2) took the loss.

Carter Bach (1-0) got the final out in the sixth to earn the victory for Wake Forest, which faces No. 3 North Carolina State on Thursday. Mueller, Seymour, Chris Lanzilli and Logan Harvey each had two hits as the Deacons finished with 11.

J.C. Flowers hit a two-run triple and Nander De Sedas followed with a two-run homer in FSU’s four-run fourth that tied the game. The Seminoles managed just six hits.

