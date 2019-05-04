Listen Live Sports

4 arrested in connection with assault after playoff game

May 15, 2019 9:44 am
 
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Massachusetts say four people have been arrested in connection with an assault just hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in.

They were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 31-year-old Antonio Green, of Agawam; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk. They are charged with aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

Police say the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.

No arraignment information was immediately available.

