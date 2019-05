4 arrested in connection with assault after playoff game

By The Associated Press

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Transit police in Massachusetts say four people have been arrested in connection with an assault just hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in.

They were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 31-year-old Antonio Green, of Agawam; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk. They are charged with aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

Police say the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.

Advertisement

No arraignment information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.