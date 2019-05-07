Listen Live Sports

49ers sign OL Wesley Johnson to 1-year deal

May 7, 2019 4:20 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Wesley Johnson to a one-year deal.

The team waived tight end Marcus Lucas on Tuesday to make room on the roster.

Johnson was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round in 2014. He has played in 51 games with 24 starts in five seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Dolphins. Johnson played 10 games last season for Miami.

Lucas originally joined the 49ers after being signed to the practice squad last December.

