The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
6 SEC schools among 16 regional hosts for NCAA Tournament

May 26, 2019 9:13 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Six Southeastern Conference schools are among the 16 regional hosts for the NCAA baseball tournament, with LSU playing at home in the first round for the 26th time.

The NCAA announced the hosts Sunday night. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. The tournament begins Friday.

SEC schools hosting regionals in addition to LSU are Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12 have three teams apiece hosting regionals. The ACC hosts are Georgia Tech, Louisville and North Carolina. Big 12 hosts are Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Pac-12 hosts are defending national champion Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA.

East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference is the other host.

