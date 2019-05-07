76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (89)

Butler 6-16 10-11 22, Harris 6-12 2-2 15, Embiid 5-10 1-2 13, B.Simmons 3-5 1-1 7, Redick 1-6 0-0 3, Ennis III 0-4 1-2 1, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 4-5 0-0 10, Monroe 1-3 0-0 2, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 0-3 0-0 0, J.Simmons 2-8 2-2 6. Totals 33-79 17-20 89.

TORONTO (125)

Leonard 7-16 7-8 21, Siakam 7-19 9-10 25, Gasol 4-6 0-0 11, Lowry 5-9 7-8 19, Green 5-8 2-2 17, Powell 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-7 2-3 10, Moreland 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 2-5 0-0 5, Lin 1-2 0-0 3, McCaw 0-1 2-2 2, Meeks 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-82 29-33 125.

Philadelphia 26 17 27 19— 89 Toronto 27 37 28 33—125

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-24 (Scott 2-2, Embiid 2-6, Redick 1-3, Harris 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Marjanovic 0-1, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Butler 0-2, Ennis III 0-3), Toronto 16-40 (Green 5-7, Gasol 3-5, Lowry 2-5, Siakam 2-7, Meeks 1-1, Lin 1-1, Powell 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Miller 0-1, McCaw 0-1, Leonard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 37 (B.Simmons 7), Toronto 42 (Leonard 13). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Butler 7), Toronto 22 (Lowry 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 26, Toronto 18. A_20,287 (19,800).

