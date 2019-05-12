76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (90)

Butler 5-14 5-6 16, Harris 5-9 3-4 15, Embiid 6-18 8-9 21, B.Simmons 4-5 5-6 13, Redick 5-11 3-3 17, Ennis III 2-4 1-2 6, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 25-30 90.

TORONTO (92)

Leonard 16-39 7-8 41, Siakam 4-11 3-4 11, Gasol 3-8 0-0 7, Lowry 4-13 1-1 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ibaka 6-10 2-2 17, VanVleet 0-5 4-4 4. Totals 34-89 17-19 92.

Philadelphia 13 27 24 26—90 Toronto 18 26 23 25—92

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Harris 2-5, Ennis III 1-1, Embiid 1-6, Butler 1-6, Scott 0-1), Toronto 7-30 (Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 2-9, Gasol 1-4, Lowry 1-7, Green 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), Toronto 49 (Gasol, Siakam 11). Assists_Philadelphia 16 (B.Simmons 5), Toronto 15 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Toronto 22. A_20,917 (19,800).

