Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Raptors, Box

May 12, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (90)

Butler 5-14 5-6 16, Harris 5-9 3-4 15, Embiid 6-18 8-9 21, B.Simmons 4-5 5-6 13, Redick 5-11 3-3 17, Ennis III 2-4 1-2 6, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 25-30 90.

TORONTO (92)

Leonard 16-39 7-8 41, Siakam 4-11 3-4 11, Gasol 3-8 0-0 7, Lowry 4-13 1-1 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ibaka 6-10 2-2 17, VanVleet 0-5 4-4 4. Totals 34-89 17-19 92.

Philadelphia 13 27 24 26—90
Toronto 18 26 23 25—92

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Harris 2-5, Ennis III 1-1, Embiid 1-6, Butler 1-6, Scott 0-1), Toronto 7-30 (Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 2-9, Gasol 1-4, Lowry 1-7, Green 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), Toronto 49 (Gasol, Siakam 11). Assists_Philadelphia 16 (B.Simmons 5), Toronto 15 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Toronto 22. A_20,917 (19,800).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.