A glance at the final round of the PGA Championship

May 19, 2019 9:18 pm
 
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship:

WINNER: Brooks Koepka shot 74 to hold onto his lead and complete the wire-to-wire victory at 8-under par 272.

ALMOST: Dustin Johnson (69) cut a seven-stroke deficit to one before finishing two strokes back.

MAJOR NEWS: Koepka joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it switched to stroke play in 1958. He also became the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time, having won his second straight U.S. Open title last summer.

WORLD RANKINGS: Koepka moved to No. 1 in the world with the victory, supplanting Johnson.

BLUSTER: On a windy day that provided the toughest conditions yet, Johnson was the only player in the last 12 groups to break par.

ACE: Lucas Bjerregaard had the tournament’s only hole-in-one, a one-hopper into the cup from 206 yards with a 6-iron on No. 17.

REALITY CHECK: Johnson was one of four players tied for second entering the final round. Harold Varner III (81) finished T36, Jazz Janewattananond (77) ended up T14, and Luke List (74) finished sixth.

CLUB PROS: Rob Labritz of GlenArbor Golf Club in the New York City suburb of Bedford Hills was the low club pro, shooting 72 to finish T60.

SO-CLOSE SLAM: Johnson has now finished second in all four majors, and two in a row.

QUOTABLE: “I’m just glad we didn’t have to play anymore, that’s for sure.” — Koepka

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

