Ackermann sprints to 1st Giro win, Roglic in overall lead

May 12, 2019 11:38 am
 
FUCECCHIO, Italy (AP) — Pascal Ackermann of Germany sprinted to victory at the end of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, while Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic remained overall leader.

It was the first win in his first Grand Tour for the 25-year-old Ackermann, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ackermann edged out Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint at the end of the rolling 205-kilometer (127-mile) route from Bologna to Fucecchio.

Roglic, who won the opening time trial on Saturday, is 19 seconds ahead of British cyclist Simon Yates in the overall standings and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.

Monday’s third stage is another one for the sprinters, a 220-kilometer route from Vinci to Orbetello.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

