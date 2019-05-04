Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Acosta, Rooney help DC United beat Crew 3-1

May 4, 2019 11:01 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored, Wayne Rooney converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time and D.C. United beat Columbus 3-1 on Saturday night to extend the Crew’s losing streak to five games.

Acosta opened the scoring in the 27th minute, blasting home an empty-netter from point-blank range. Rooney played a free kick to Leonardo Jara, whose shot was blocked by Gyasi Zardes and Acosta put away the rebound.

After a video review, the Crew’s Wil Trapp was called for a handball in the area and Rooney’s penalty kick gave D.C. United (6-3-2) a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of first-half injury time.

Jara made an easy steal, thanks to careless ball-handling by Columbus (4-6-1), and raced down the right sideline before dropping a back-heeler to Paul Arriola who first-timed a side-netter to make it 3-0 in the 61st minute.

An own goal by D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid got the Crew on the board in the 75th.

United snapped a three-game home winless streak.

