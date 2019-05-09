Listen Live Sports

AHL Playoff Glance

May 9, 2019 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte 3, Providence 1

Saturday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Providence 4

Sunday, April 21: Providence 4, Charlotte 2

Wednesday, April 24: Charlotte 3, Providence 0

Friday, April 26: Charlotte 4, Providence 1

Hershey 3, Bridgeport 2

Friday, April 19: Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, 2OT

Saturday, April 20: Hershey 2, Bridgeport 0

Tuesday, April 23: Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Thursday, April 25: Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, OT

Saturday, April 27: Hershey 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

North Division
Cleveland 3, Syracuse 1

Friday, April 19: Cleveland 5, Syracuse 3

Saturday, April 20: Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1

Tuesday, April 23: Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1

Thursday, April 25: Cleveland 3, Syracuse 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 0

Friday, April 19: Toronto 4, Rochester 1

Sunday, April 21: Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT

Wednesday, April 24: Toronto 3, Rochester 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-5)
Central Division
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Friday, April 19: Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 20: Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Tuesday, April 23: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 2

Wednesday, April 24: Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Sunday, April 28: Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, April 23: Iowa 6, Milwaukee 1

Thursday, April 25: Milwaukee 3, Iowa 1

Friday, April 26: Milwaukee 5, Iowa 4, OT

Monday, April 29: Iowa 2, Milwaukee 1

Pacific Division
Bakersfield 3, Colorado 1

Friday, April 19: Bakersfield 3, Colorado 2

Saturday, April 20: Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Tuesday, April 23: Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2

Saturday, April 27: Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday, April 17: San Diego 6, San Jose 5, OT

Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, San Diego 3

Monday, April 22: San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday, April 24: San Diego 5, San Jose 2

___

DIVISION FINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte 4, Hershey 0

Friday, May 3: Charlotte 4, Hershey 1

Saturday, May 4: Charlotte 7, Hershey 3

Tuesday, May 7: Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Wednesday, May 8: Charlotte 5, Hershey 2

North Division
Toronto 4, Cleveland 0

Wednesday, May 1: Toronto 5, Cleveland 2

Friday, May 3: Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Sunday, May 5: Toronto 2, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, May 7: Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Best-of-7)
Central Division
Chicago 2, Iowa 2

Wednesday, May 1: Chicago 3, Iowa 2, OT

Thursday, May 2: Chicago 4, Iowa 3

Sunday, May 5: Iowa 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, May 8: Iowa 2, Chicago 1

Sunday, May 10: Chicago at Iowa 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 13: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pacific Division
San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

Friday, May 3: San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2, 4OT

Saturday, May 4: San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Wednesday, May 8: Bakersfield 7, San Diego 6, OT

Friday, May 10: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 11: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 13: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 15: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

