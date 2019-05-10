AHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-if necessary
|DIVISION SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-5)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Charlotte 3, Providence 1
Saturday, April 20: Charlotte 5, Providence 4
Sunday, April 21: Providence 4, Charlotte 2
Wednesday, April 24: Charlotte 3, Providence 0
Friday, April 26: Charlotte 4, Providence 1
Friday, April 19: Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, 2OT
Saturday, April 20: Hershey 2, Bridgeport 0
Tuesday, April 23: Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Thursday, April 25: Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2, OT
Saturday, April 27: Hershey 3, Bridgeport 2, OT
|North Division
|Cleveland 3, Syracuse 1
Friday, April 19: Cleveland 5, Syracuse 3
Saturday, April 20: Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1
Tuesday, April 23: Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1
Thursday, April 25: Cleveland 3, Syracuse 0
Friday, April 19: Toronto 4, Rochester 1
Sunday, April 21: Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT
Wednesday, April 24: Toronto 3, Rochester 1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-5)
|Central Division
|Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Friday, April 19: Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 1
Saturday, April 20: Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Tuesday, April 23: Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 2
Wednesday, April 24: Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Sunday, April 28: Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Sunday, April 21: Iowa 7, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, April 23: Iowa 6, Milwaukee 1
Thursday, April 25: Milwaukee 3, Iowa 1
Friday, April 26: Milwaukee 5, Iowa 4, OT
Monday, April 29: Iowa 2, Milwaukee 1
|Pacific Division
|Bakersfield 3, Colorado 1
Friday, April 19: Bakersfield 3, Colorado 2
Saturday, April 20: Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1
Tuesday, April 23: Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2
Saturday, April 27: Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, April 17: San Diego 6, San Jose 5, OT
Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, San Diego 3
Monday, April 22: San Diego 4, San Jose 2
Wednesday, April 24: San Diego 5, San Jose 2
___
|DIVISION FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Charlotte 4, Hershey 0
Friday, May 3: Charlotte 4, Hershey 1
Saturday, May 4: Charlotte 7, Hershey 3
Tuesday, May 7: Charlotte 3, Hershey 1
Wednesday, May 8: Charlotte 5, Hershey 2
|North Division
|Toronto 4, Cleveland 0
Wednesday, May 1: Toronto 5, Cleveland 2
Friday, May 3: Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, OT
Sunday, May 5: Toronto 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, May 7: Toronto 6, Cleveland 2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|(Best-of-7)
|Central Division
|Chicago 3, Iowa 2
Wednesday, May 1: Chicago 3, Iowa 2, OT
Thursday, May 2: Chicago 4, Iowa 3
Sunday, May 5: Iowa 2, Chicago 0
Wednesday, May 8: Iowa 2, Chicago 1
Friday, May 10: Chicago 7, Iowa 4
Sunday, May 13: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Pacific Division
|San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1
Friday, May 3: San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2, 4OT
Saturday, May 4: San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Wednesday, May 8: Bakersfield 7, San Diego 6, OT
Friday, May 10: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 11: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 13: Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 15: San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
