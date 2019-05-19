Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alfredsson earns 2-stroke win at US Senior Women’s Open

May 19, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Helen Alfredsson has won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open by two strokes.

Alfredsson shot an even-par 72 at Pine Needles on Sunday to finish at 1-over 285 and earn her first USGA title.

The 54-year-old Swede earned $180,000 in prize money for this victory along with a 10-year exemption into the event and an invitation to next year’s U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, South Carolina.

She began the final round tied with Trish Johnson, who finished third last year at Chicago Golf Club and slipped with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. Alfredsson closed her round with 13 consecutive pars.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Johnson and Juli Inkster finished two strokes back.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.