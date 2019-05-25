Almanaar survives foul claim to win Monmouth Stakes

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Almanaar survived a claim of foul to win the $205,000 Monmouth Stakes on Saturday.

Almanaar drifted into the path of runner up Synchrony in the stretch, and jockey Trevor McCarthy lodged an objection. After a video review, the stewards ruled the action did not warrant a disqualification.

“My horse, he definitely drifted out,” said Joe Bravo, Almanaar’s rider. “He was just playing.”

A 7-year-old gelding bred in England, Almanaar got his seventh victory in 20 starts, and second U.S. stakes win following the 2017 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap.

He prevailed by a neck in 1:45.75 for the 1 1/8 miles on the firm turf course.

It was second stakes win on the card for the team of Bravo and trainer Chad Brown. They earlier took the $75,000 Boiling Springs with Beautiful Lover ($4.60).

Almanaar, the 2-1 second choice, paid $6.80. $3.80 and $3. Synchrony, the 9-5 favorite, returned $3.80 and $2.60.

Force the Pass paid $9.40 to show.

The Monmouth Stakes is the prep for top grass race of the meet, the Grade 1 United Nations Stakes on June 22.

