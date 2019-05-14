|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Gary Southshore
|0
|0
|000
|—
|St. Paul
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|0
|0
|000
|—
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Texas
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cleburne
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Sioux City
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.
