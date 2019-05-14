Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 14, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 0 0 000
Gary Southshore 0 0 000
St. Paul 0 0 000
Winnipeg 0 0 000
Milwaukee 0 0 000
Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Texas 0 0 000
Kansas City 0 0 000
Lincoln 0 0 000
Sioux Falls 0 0 000
Cleburne 0 0 000
Sioux City 0 0 000

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.

