American Association

May 15, 2019 2:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 0 0 000
Gary Southshore 0 0 000
St. Paul 0 0 000
Winnipeg 0 0 000
Milwaukee 0 0 000
Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Texas 0 0 000
Kansas City 0 0 000
Lincoln 0 0 000
Sioux Falls 0 0 000
Cleburne 0 0 000
Sioux City 0 0 000

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.

