|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gary Southshore
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|0
|000
|½
|St. Paul
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Lincoln
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Sioux City 6, Lincoln 2
Winnipeg 3, Texas 1
Cleburne 7, Sioux Falls 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Paul 4
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
