At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Gary Southshore 0 0 000 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 000 ½ Chicago 0 0 000 ½ St. Paul 0 1 .000 1 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 1 0 1.000 — Sioux City 1 0 1.000 — Kansas City 0 0 000 ½ Lincoln 0 1 .000 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1 Sioux Falls 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 4:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

