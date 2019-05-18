At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 2 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 000 1 Gary Southshore 0 0 000 1 Fargo-Moorhead 0 1 .000 1½ St. Paul 0 2 .000 2 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 1 0 1.000 — Sioux Falls 1 1 .500 ½ Cleburne 1 1 .500 ½ Lincoln 1 1 .500 ½ Sioux City 1 1 .500 ½ Texas 0 2 .000 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee 3, St. Paul 2

Winnipeg 7, Texas 1

Sioux Falls 3, Cleburne 1

Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1

Kansas City 3, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 4:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

