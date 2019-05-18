Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 18, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 2 0 1.000
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 0 1 .000
Gary Southshore 0 1 .000
St. Paul 0 2 .000 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Sioux Falls 1 1 .500 ½
Cleburne 1 1 .500 ½
Sioux City 1 1 .500 ½
Lincoln 1 1 .500 ½
Texas 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 4:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

