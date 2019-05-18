Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

May 18, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 ½
St. Paul 1 2 .333
Fargo-Moorhead 0 1 .000
Gary Southshore 0 1 .000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Lincoln 2 1 .667
Cleburne 1 1 .500 ½
Sioux Falls 1 1 .500 ½
Sioux City 1 2 .333 1
Texas 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 4, Sioux City 3

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, ppd.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Winnipeg at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul 2, Milwaukee 1

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 4:02 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.