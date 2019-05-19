|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|St. Paul
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cleburne
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Sioux City
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Gary Southshore 7, Chicago 5
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 6, Winnipeg 4
Lincoln 10, Sioux City 8
Kansas City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 1
St. Paul 9, Milwaukee 5
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
