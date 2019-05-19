Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 19, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 3 1 .750
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1
St. Paul 2 2 .500 1
Fargo-Moorhead 1 2 .333
Gary Southshore 1 2 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 3 1 .750
Lincoln 3 1 .750
Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½
Sioux City 1 3 .250 2
Sioux Falls 1 3 .250 2
Texas 1 3 .250 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore 7, Chicago 5

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 6, Winnipeg 4

Lincoln 10, Sioux City 8

Kansas City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 1

St. Paul 9, Milwaukee 5

Cleburne 11, Sioux Falls 9

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Texas, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

