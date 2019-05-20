Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

May 20, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 3 1 .750
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1
St. Paul 2 2 .500 1
Fargo-Moorhead 1 2 .333
Gary Southshore 1 2 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 3 1 .750
Lincoln 3 1 .750
Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½
Sioux City 1 3 .250 2
Sioux Falls 1 3 .250 2
Texas 1 3 .250 2

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, cancelled

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 11:05 a.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 6:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

