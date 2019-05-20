At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 3 1 .750 — Chicago 2 1 .667 ½ Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1 St. Paul 2 2 .500 1 Fargo-Moorhead 1 2 .333 1½ Gary Southshore 1 2 .333 1½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 3 1 .750 — Lincoln 3 1 .750 — Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½ Sioux City 1 3 .250 2 Sioux Falls 1 3 .250 2 Texas 1 3 .250 2

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, cancelled

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 11:05 a.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 6:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

