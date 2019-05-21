Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

May 21, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 4 1 .800
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1
St. Paul 2 2 .500
Gary Southshore 1 2 .333 2
Fargo-Moorhead 1 3 .250
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 3 1 .750
Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½
Cleburne 3 2 .600 ½
Sioux Falls 2 3 .400
Sioux City 1 3 .250 2
Texas 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 18, Texas 6

Milwaukee 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Lincoln at Kansas City, ppd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Winnipeg 8, Cleburne 7

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 12 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.