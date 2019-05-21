At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 4 1 .800 — Chicago 2 1 .667 1 Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1 St. Paul 2 2 .500 1½ Gary Southshore 1 2 .333 2 Fargo-Moorhead 1 3 .250 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 3 1 .750 — Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½ Cleburne 3 2 .600 ½ Sioux Falls 2 3 .400 1½ Sioux City 1 3 .250 2 Texas 1 4 .200 2½

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 18, Texas 6

Milwaukee 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Lincoln at Kansas City, ppd.

Winnipeg 8, Cleburne 7

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 12 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

