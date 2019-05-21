|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|St. Paul
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Cleburne
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Sioux City
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Texas
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
Sioux Falls 6, Texas 2
Lincoln at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 4
Chicago at St. Paul, ppd.
Lincoln at Kansas City, ppd.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore 7, Sioux City 0
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
