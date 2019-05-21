At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 4 1 .800 — Chicago 2 1 .667 1 Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1½ Gary Southshore 2 2 .500 1½ St. Paul 2 2 .500 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 2 3 .400 2 South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 3 1 .750 — Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½ Cleburne 3 2 .600 ½ Sioux Falls 3 3 .500 1 Sioux City 1 4 .200 2½ Texas 1 5 .167 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 2

Lincoln at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 4

Chicago at St. Paul, ppd.

Lincoln at Kansas City, ppd.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore 7, Sioux City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 12 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

