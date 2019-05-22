At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 5 1 .833 — St. Paul 3 2 .600 1½ Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Gary Southshore 2 2 .500 2 Fargo-Moorhead 2 3 .400 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 3 1 .750 — Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½ Sioux Falls 4 3 .571 ½ Cleburne 3 3 .500 1 Sioux City 1 4 .200 2½ Texas 1 6 .143 3½

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls 10, Texas 4

St. Paul 4, Chicago 0

Chicago at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

