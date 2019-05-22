Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

May 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 5 2 .714
St. Paul 4 2 .667 ½
Milwaukee 3 3 .500
Fargo-Moorhead 2 3 .400 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Gary Southshore 2 3 .400 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750
Lincoln 3 2 .600 ½
Cleburne 4 3 .571 ½
Sioux Falls 4 3 .571 ½
Sioux City 2 4 .333 2
Texas 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls 10, Texas 4

St. Paul 4, Chicago 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 4

St. Paul 6, Chicago 5

Kansas City 9, Lincoln 8

Sioux City 2, Gary Southshore 0

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 1:30 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.