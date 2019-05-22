|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|St. Paul
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Gary Southshore
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Lincoln
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Cleburne
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Sioux City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Texas
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
___
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.
Sioux Falls 10, Texas 4
St. Paul 4, Chicago 0
Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 4
St. Paul 6, Chicago 5
Kansas City 9, Lincoln 8
Sioux City 2, Gary Southshore 0
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
