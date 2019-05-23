At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 5 2 .714 — St. Paul 4 2 .667 ½ Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 2 3 .400 2 Chicago 2 3 .400 2 Gary Southshore 2 3 .400 2 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 4 1 .800 — Cleburne 4 3 .571 1 Sioux Falls 4 3 .571 1 Lincoln 3 3 .500 1½ Sioux City 2 4 .333 2½ Texas 1 6 .143 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls 10, Texas 4

St. Paul 4, Chicago 0

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 4

St. Paul 6, Chicago 5

Kansas City 9, Lincoln 8

Sioux City 2, Gary Southshore 0

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

