At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 5 2 .714 — Fargo-Moorhead 4 3 .571 1 St. Paul 4 3 .571 1 Chicago 3 3 .500 1½ Gary Southshore 3 3 .500 1½ Milwaukee 3 5 .375 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 4 1 .800 — Sioux Falls 4 3 .571 1 Lincoln 4 3 .571 1 Cleburne 4 4 .500 1½ Sioux City 2 5 .286 3 Texas 1 6 .143 4

___

Friday’s Games

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, ppd.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 8, Sioux City 1

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

