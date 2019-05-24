|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|St. Paul
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Sioux Falls
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Cleburne
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Sioux City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Texas
|1
|6
|.143
|4
___
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Winnipeg, ppd.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 8, Sioux City 1
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
