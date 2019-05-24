Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 24, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 5 2 .714
Fargo-Moorhead 4 3 .571 1
St. Paul 4 3 .571 1
Chicago 3 3 .500
Gary Southshore 3 3 .500
Milwaukee 3 5 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 4 1 .800
Sioux Falls 4 3 .571 1
Lincoln 4 3 .571 1
Cleburne 4 4 .500
Sioux City 2 5 .286 3
Texas 1 6 .143 4

___

Friday’s Games

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, ppd.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 8, Sioux City 1

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

