At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 5 2 .714 — St. Paul 5 3 .625 ½ Chicago 4 3 .571 1 Fargo-Moorhead 4 4 .500 1½ Gary Southshore 3 4 .429 2 Milwaukee 3 6 .333 3 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 4 1 .800 — Sioux Falls 5 3 .625 ½ Cleburne 5 4 .556 1 Lincoln 4 4 .500 1½ Sioux City 2 6 .250 3½ Texas 2 6 .250 3½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, Game 2, TBD

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

