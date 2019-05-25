Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

May 25, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 5 2 .714
Chicago 5 3 .625 ½
St. Paul 5 3 .625 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 4 4 .500
Gary Southshore 4 4 .500
Milwaukee 3 7 .300
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 4 1 .800
Cleburne 5 4 .556 1
Sioux Falls 5 4 .556 1
Lincoln 4 4 .500
Sioux City 2 6 .250
Texas 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 5

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 4

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Kansas City 5, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.