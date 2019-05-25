At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 6 3 .667 — Chicago 5 3 .625 ½ Winnipeg 5 3 .625 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 5 4 .556 1 Gary Southshore 4 4 .500 1½ Milwaukee 3 7 .300 3½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 5 1 .833 — Cleburne 6 4 .600 1 Sioux Falls 5 4 .556 1½ Lincoln 4 5 .444 2½ Sioux City 2 7 .222 4½ Texas 2 7 .222 4½

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 5

Fargo-Moorhead 17, Texas 4

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 5, Winnipeg 3

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne 4, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 2, Sioux City 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

