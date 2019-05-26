At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 6 3 .667 — St. Paul 6 3 .667 — Chicago 5 3 .625 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 5 4 .556 1 Gary Southshore 4 4 .500 1½ Milwaukee 3 7 .300 3½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 5 2 .714 — Cleburne 6 4 .600 ½ Sioux Falls 5 4 .556 1 Lincoln 4 5 .444 2 Sioux City 2 7 .222 4 Texas 2 7 .222 4

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:30 p.m.

Winnipeg 3, Kansas City 1

Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

