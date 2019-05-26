|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Gary Southshore
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Cleburne
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Lincoln
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Sioux City
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|4
___
Chicago at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:30 p.m.
Winnipeg 3, Kansas City 1
Sioux City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.