Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

May 26, 2019 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 7 3 .700
St. Paul 7 3 .700
Chicago 6 3 .667 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 6 4 .600 1
Gary Southshore 5 4 .556
Milwaukee 3 8 .273
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 5 3 .625
Cleburne 6 5 .545 ½
Sioux Falls 5 5 .500 1
Lincoln 5 5 .500 1
Sioux City 2 8 .200 4
Texas 2 8 .200 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Texas 3

Winnipeg 3, Kansas City 1

Chicago 13, Milwaukee 3

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Winnipeg 4, Kansas City 2

Lincoln 6, Cleburne 3

St. Paul 5, Sioux City 1

Gary Southshore 7, Sioux Falls 2

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.