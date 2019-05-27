|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|St. Paul
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Gary Southshore
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Cleburne
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Lincoln
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Sioux City
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|Texas
|2
|8
|.200
|4
___
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Texas 3
Winnipeg 3, Kansas City 1
Chicago 13, Milwaukee 3
Winnipeg 4, Kansas City 2
Lincoln 6, Cleburne 3
St. Paul 5, Sioux City 1
Gary Southshore 7, Sioux Falls 2
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, cancelled
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
