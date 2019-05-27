At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 7 3 .700 — St. Paul 7 3 .700 — Chicago 6 3 .667 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 6 4 .600 1 Gary Southshore 5 4 .556 1½ Milwaukee 3 8 .273 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 5 3 .625 — Cleburne 6 5 .545 ½ Sioux Falls 5 5 .500 1 Lincoln 5 5 .500 1 Sioux City 2 8 .200 4 Texas 2 8 .200 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Texas 3

Winnipeg 3, Kansas City 1

Chicago 13, Milwaukee 3

Winnipeg 4, Kansas City 2

Lincoln 6, Cleburne 3

St. Paul 5, Sioux City 1

Gary Southshore 7, Sioux Falls 2

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Fargo-Moorhead, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

