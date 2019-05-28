|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Winnipeg
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Gary Southshore
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Milwaukee
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Cleburne
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Sioux Falls
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Lincoln
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Sioux City
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|Texas
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
___
Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
