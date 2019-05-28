Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 28, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 8 3 .727
Winnipeg 7 3 .700 ½
Chicago 6 3 .667 1
Gary Southshore 5 4 .556 2
Fargo-Moorhead 6 5 .545 2
Milwaukee 3 8 .273 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 6 3 .667
Cleburne 6 5 .545 1
Sioux Falls 5 5 .500
Lincoln 5 6 .455 2
Sioux City 2 8 .200
Texas 2 8 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Sioux City, 12 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

