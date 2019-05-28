Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 28, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 7 3 .700
St. Paul 8 4 .667
Chicago 6 4 .600 1
Gary Southshore 5 4 .556
Fargo-Moorhead 6 5 .545
Milwaukee 3 8 .273
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 6 3 .667
Cleburne 6 5 .545 1
Sioux Falls 6 5 .545 1
Lincoln 6 6 .500
Sioux City 2 8 .200
Texas 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 4, Chicago 2

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Lincoln 6, St. Paul 3

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sioux City 5, Texas 0

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Sioux City, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

