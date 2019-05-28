|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|St. Paul
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Gary Southshore
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Milwaukee
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Cleburne
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Lincoln
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Sioux City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
Sioux Falls 4, Chicago 2
Sioux Falls at Chicago, ppd.
Lincoln 6, St. Paul 3
Winnipeg 4, Gary Southshore 2
Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Sioux City 5, Texas 0
Texas at Sioux City, 12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD
Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
