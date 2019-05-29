At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 8 3 .727 — St. Paul 8 4 .667 ½ Chicago 6 4 .600 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 6 6 .500 2½ Gary Southshore 5 5 .500 2½ Milwaukee 3 8 .273 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 6 3 .667 — Cleburne 7 5 .583 ½ Sioux Falls 6 5 .545 1 Lincoln 6 6 .500 1½ Sioux City 3 8 .273 4 Texas 2 9 .182 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Sioux City, ppd.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.