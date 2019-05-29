|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|St. Paul
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Milwaukee
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cleburne
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lincoln
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Sioux City
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
Texas at Sioux City, ppd.
Chicago 7, Sioux Falls 2
Sioux Falls at Chicago, Game 2, TBD
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 1
Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
