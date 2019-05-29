Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 29, 2019 10:52 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 9 3 .750
Chicago 8 4 .667 1
St. Paul 8 4 .667 1
Fargo-Moorhead 6 6 .500 3
Gary Southshore 5 6 .455
Milwaukee 3 9 .250 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 7 3 .700
Cleburne 7 5 .583 1
Lincoln 6 6 .500 2
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462
Sioux City 3 8 .273
Texas 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Sioux City, ppd.

Chicago 7, Sioux Falls 2

Chicago 1, Sioux Falls 0

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

Winnipeg 3, Gary Southshore 1

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

