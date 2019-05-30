|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|St. Paul
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Milwaukee
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleburne
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Lincoln
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Sioux City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
Texas at Sioux City, ppd.
Chicago 7, Sioux Falls 2
Chicago 1, Sioux Falls 0
Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 1
Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 4
Winnipeg 3, Gary Southshore 1
Lincoln 3, St. Paul 2, 15 innings
Fargo-Moorhead 2, Cleburne 1
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
