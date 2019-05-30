At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 9 3 .750 — Chicago 8 4 .667 1 St. Paul 8 5 .615 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 7 6 .538 2½ Gary Southshore 5 6 .455 3½ Milwaukee 4 9 .308 5½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 7 4 .636 — Cleburne 7 6 .538 1 Lincoln 7 6 .538 1 Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 2 Sioux City 3 8 .273 4 Texas 2 9 .182 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Sioux City, ppd.

Chicago 7, Sioux Falls 2

Chicago 1, Sioux Falls 0

Advertisement

Kansas City 8, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 4

Winnipeg 3, Gary Southshore 1

Lincoln 3, St. Paul 2, 15 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Cleburne 1

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.