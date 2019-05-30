|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|St. Paul
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Gary Southshore
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Milwaukee
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleburne
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Lincoln
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Sioux City
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Texas
|2
|10
|.167
|5½
___
Gary Southshore 10, Winnipeg 3
Sioux City 3, Texas 1, 1 innings
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
