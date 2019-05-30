Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
American Association

May 30, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 9 4 .692
Chicago 8 4 .667 ½
St. Paul 8 5 .615 1
Fargo-Moorhead 7 6 .538 2
Gary Southshore 6 6 .500
Milwaukee 4 9 .308 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 7 4 .636
Cleburne 7 6 .538 1
Lincoln 7 6 .538 1
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 2
Sioux City 4 8 .333
Texas 2 10 .167

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore 10, Winnipeg 3

Sioux City 3, Texas 1, 1 innings

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

