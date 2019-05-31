At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 9 4 .692 — Chicago 8 4 .667 ½ St. Paul 8 5 .615 1 Fargo-Moorhead 7 7 .500 2½ Gary Southshore 6 6 .500 2½ Milwaukee 5 9 .357 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 7 5 .583 — Cleburne 8 6 .571 — Lincoln 7 6 .538 ½ Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 1½ Sioux City 5 8 .385 2½ Texas 2 11 .154 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore 10, Winnipeg 3

Sioux City 3, Texas 1, 7 innings

Cleburne 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Milwaukee 12, Kansas City 1

Sioux City 18, Texas 3, 7 innings

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

