At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 9 4 .692 — Chicago 9 4 .692 — St. Paul 9 5 .643 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533 2 Gary Southshore 6 6 .500 2½ Milwaukee 6 9 .400 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 7 5 .583 — Cleburne 8 7 .533 ½ Lincoln 7 7 .500 1 Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 1½ Sioux City 5 9 .357 3 Texas 2 12 .143 6

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Lincoln 2

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 0

Chicago 9, Sioux City 2

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

