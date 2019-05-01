|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|New York
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|Boston
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|Baltimore
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Detroit
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Chicago
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Kansas City
|9
|20
|.310
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Oakland
|14
|18
|.438
|5
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
___
Boston 9, Oakland 4
Minnesota 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
Boston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Houston 11, Minnesota 0
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Miller 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 5:00 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Miami (Smith 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Minnesota (Perez 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
