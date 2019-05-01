Listen Live Sports

American League

May 1, 2019 4:10 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 10 .655
New York 17 12 .586 2
Toronto 14 15 .483 5
Boston 14 17 .452 6
Baltimore 10 20 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 10 .630
Cleveland 16 12 .571
Detroit 13 14 .481 4
Chicago 12 14 .462
Kansas City 10 20 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 12 .600
Seattle 18 14 .563 1
Texas 14 14 .500 3
Los Angeles 13 17 .433 5
Oakland 14 19 .424

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Houston 11, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4, 11 innings

Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Toronto 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 4:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Peacock 2-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Price 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

