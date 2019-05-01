|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Toronto
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Boston
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Baltimore
|11
|20
|.355
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Detroit
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Chicago
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|.355
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Texas
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Los Angeles
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|5½
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit 3, Philadelphia 1
Boston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Miami 4
Houston 11, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4, 11 innings
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Toronto 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 5
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 2-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
