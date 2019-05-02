Listen Live Sports

American League

May 2, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645
New York 17 13 .567
Toronto 14 16 .467
Boston 14 17 .452 6
Baltimore 11 21 .344
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 10 .655
Cleveland 16 13 .552 3
Chicago 13 15 .464
Detroit 13 15 .464
Kansas City 11 21 .344
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 14 .563
Seattle 18 15 .545 ½
Texas 14 15 .483
Los Angeles 14 17 .452
Oakland 14 19 .424

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5

Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3

Miami 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-0) at Baltimore (Straily 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-3) at Texas (Minor 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

